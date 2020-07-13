BAY MINETTE, Ala (WALA) – There is a growing COVID-19 outbreak at a veterans home in Baldwin County. More than a dozen people have the virus at the William F. Green State Veterans Home.

Nine people who live at the home and seven employees have tested positive for the virus.

A family member of a resident says there could be more.

“As far as I know he does not have it, but he does have other lung issues going on and I was very concerned about that,” said Ruth Carlisle whose father lives at the home. “I’m hoping to find out that was negative and we’ll deal with whatever else later.”

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said they have been taking COVID-19 seriously. Two months ago, the state’s four veterans’ homes started universal testing of residents and employees and until now no residents tested positive.

In March, the homes were closed to visitors in an effort to reduce the spread.

“They’re going in with masks and gloves, I can do go in and do the same thing,” Carlisle said. “Why can’t I go in and see my dad? I mean they’ve got positive cases anyway so where is it coming from, it’s not coming from us.”

Carlisle said she has been getting a lot of updates, especially recently as veterans tested positive, but she wants to know how they are trying to stop the spread.

“They always leave it at the end of the robocall type thing they give us if you have any question please feel free to call us,” she said. “Well when I call I really don’t get that many answers.”

Carlisle said residents were tested again over the weekend with results expected back soon.