It gets HOT along the gulf coast in the summer time. Triple digit temperatures with the heat index. In efforts to beat the heat, a lot of people crank up the air conditioning to stay cool.

One of our FOX10 News viewers wanted to know if AC units can spread the novel coronavirus.

“You go indoors for the cool, just as in the northeast and other cool places you go in for the warmth in winter, so you’re less socially distanced,” says Edward Nardell, MD, professor of environmental health and immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “You’re more likely to be touching the same surfaces that have been contaminated by people speaking and coughing etc.,” he says.

Air conditioning is also risky because of the way air handlers work. When outdoor temperatures are extreme, HVAC systems adjust the mix of fresh air they pull in to save energy.

That means the hotter it is outside, the more indoor air recirculates, which means, “you’re breathing a higher percentage of the same air that other people are exhaling,” Nardell says.

If someone in the building is shedding the new coronavirus, it can build up in the recirculated air.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says during the COVID-19 pandemic, office building employers, owners and managers, and operations specialists can take the following steps to create a safe and healthy workplace for workers and clients.

Ensure that ventilation systems in your facility operate properly. For building heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems that have been shut down or on setback, review new construction startup guidance provided in ASHRAE Standard 180-2018, Standard Practice for the Inspection and Maintenance of Commercial Building HVAC Systems pdf icon external icon .

. Increase circulation of outdoor air as much as possible by opening windows and doors if possible, and using fans. Do not open windows and doors if doing so poses a safety or health risk for occupants, including children (e.g., a risk of falling or of breathing outdoor environmental contaminants such as carbon monoxide, molds, or pollens).

Consider running the HVAC system at maximum outside airflow for 2 hours before and after occupied times, in accordance with industry standards

Increase air filtration external icon to as high as possible without significantly diminishing design airflow.

