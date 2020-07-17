We're all dealing with seemingly endless questions about the novel coronavirus. FOX 10 News is committed to getting you verified answers.
Question: "I was feeling flu-like symptoms but am starting to feel better. Is there any way to tell for sure whether I had COVID-19?"
According to medical experts from the American Heart Association, there are now reports of several manufacturers who have developed a serology test, also called an immunity or antibody test.
This checks for evidence that a person has developed a specific immune reaction that produced antibodies to fight the COVID-19 virus.
Ideally, people with those specific antibodies are protected from getting ill once again from the COVID-19 virus.
