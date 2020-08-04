COVID-19 testing began Tuesday morning for college students at some universities in Mobile.

The first round of testing took place on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

Monday, state health officer Dr. Scott Harris joined leaders from universities in Alabama announcing that students will have to be tested before returning to campus at universities participating in the GuideSafe program.

In Mobile, that's the University of South Alabama and Spring Hill College.

FOX10 News asked a student getting tested Tuesday what he thought about the requirements.

Olivia Taylor said, "I don't know how effective it's going to be after a month or so, when all the students are back in class and we are going on and off campus and all the different things are going on and you're with friends and stuff. But I think it is a good thing to do it right before we go in, so we have a set amount of students that we know do not have COVID."

The test is a do-it-yourself test: no health care worker sticking very long swabs up your nose.

Results are expected to be in 24 to 48 hours.