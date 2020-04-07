Below are known Coronavirus testing locations in Southwest Alabama put out by Rep. Bradley Byrne.

Baldwin County

6631 Park Drive, Daphne, AL 36526

(251) 255-2323

7 Days/ 8:00am-6:00pm

10040-A County Road 48, Fairhope, AL 36526

(251) 220-6980

7 Days/ 8:00am-6:00pm

25775 Perdido Beach Blvd Suite E-5, Orange Beach, AL 36561

(251) 250-1402

7 Days/ 8:00am-6:00pm

Escambia County

Escambia County Health Department

1115 Azalea Avenue, Brewton, 36426

334-867-5765

Monday, April 6, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Notes: ** Call first for appointment. **Patient will need to present a doctor’s order. This information is preferred to be emailed to the health department prior to an appointment at swdistrictcovid19@adph.state.al.us.

Escambia County Health Department

8600 Highway 31 N., Suite 17, Atmore, 36502

251-368-9188

Monday, April 6, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Notes: ** Call first for appointment. **Patient will need to present a doctor’s order. This information is preferred to be emailed to the health department prior to an appointment at swdistrictcovid19@adph.state.al.us.

Main Street Family Care

2134 Douglas Avenue, Brewton, 36426

251-236-4026

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m./Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m./Sunday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Mobile County

Festival Centre

900 Montlimar Drive, Mobile, AL 36609

(251) 250-1403

7 Days/ 8:00 am-6:00 pm

1097 Industrial Blvd, Saraland, AL 36571

(251) 250-1519

7 Days/ 8:00 am-6:00 pm

5235 Rangeline Service Road S, Suite A, Mobile, AL 36619

(251) 220-7281

7 Days/ 8:00am-6:00pm

Greater Mobile Urgent Care

2350 Schillinger Road, Mobile, AL 36695

251-633-0123

8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Notes: **Call first to schedule telemedicine appointment **test appointment will be scheduled after telemedicine appointment

Main Street Family Care

6280 Grelot Road, Mobile, 36609

251-288-5606

Monday-Friday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m./Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Monroe County

Main Street Family Care

1195 South Alabama Avenue, Monroeville, 36460

251-743-2560

Monroe County Hospital

2016 South Alabama Avenue, Monroeville, AL 36460

Hotline 251-743-7431 (if no one answers call 251-575-3111)

8 a.m. – 4 p.m./Monday and Thursday only

Notes: **must call first **call COVID-19 hotline first to set up appointment