MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The COVID-19 Unified Command consisting of the City of Mobile, Mobile County Health Department and Mobile County Commission is encouraging registered voters to consider using an absentee ballot for the primary runoff election set for July 14.

In order to protect the safety and well-being of our voters, Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill encourages those who are concerned about contracting or spreading the coronavirus to apply for and cast an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online (https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting) or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office.

For Mobile County, the Absentee Election Office is located at 151 Government St, Mobile, Alabama, 36602; Mailing Address: PO Box 7, Mobile, Alabama 36601-0007; Phone Number: 251-574-6400. The office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.

Because of the declared states of emergency, any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place shall be eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable to that individual. In the case none of the boxes are appropriate, voters can check the box which reads as follows:

“I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. [ID REQUIRED]”

For the July 14 Primary Runoff Election, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, June 29, the deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Thursday, July 9, the deadline to return an absentee ballot to the Absentee Election Manager is the close of business Monday, July 13, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act will have until Tuesday, July 14 to postmark an absentee ballot.

To learn more about testing locations and options related to the coronavirus, please call 1-888-264-2256 or visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.