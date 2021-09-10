Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are leveling off, as the state braces for a federal pullback of monoclonal antibodies in the South, the state’s top doctor said Friday in a wide-ranging update on the pandemic.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris also addressed the impact of COVID-19 on schools, efforts to increase temporary health care staffing and the departure of a medical strike force sent to the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

Harris said the state appears to have hit a COIVD-19 plateau but added Alabama remains in a precarious position.

“It’s still a very difficult time in the state right now,” he said. “We are still struggling with a lot of high case numbers each day, with a lot of people in our hospitals, particularly. Our demand for ICU beds continues to be a significant issue.”

Harris said there were about 60 more intensive care unit patients than the state has beds for. Overall, 2,667 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals as of Thursday. Fifty-three were children, he said.

“The numbers aren’t great, but the numbers at least haven’t continued to go up,” he said.

Here are some highlights:

Schools: Harris said 138 of the state’s 143 public school systems reported about 8,400 COVID-19 cases in the past week. That is about a 605 percent increase over the same period last school year.

“That’s a very difficult situation to be in,” he said. “As you know, there are a number of school districts that have already gone to virtual on a temporary basis, at least.”

Harris said more than 90 percent of the schools are requiring masks.

“I know that’s not without controversy,” he said. “I know that there’s a lot of debate about that.”

Monoclonal antibody rationing. Harris addressed the decision by the federal government to cut its allotment of monoclonal antibodies that the state can receive. Those infusions have proven highly effective at preventing serious illness and even infection, itself, when given to people who have been exposed to COVID-19, according to health experts.

“We had not had any limitations before last week, but several states in the Southeastern U.S., states with low vaccination rates, are seeing real surges in demand for monoclonal products,” he said. “So that’s led to this temporary allocation process. They tell us that will be over in October.”

Harris said the state now has 228 providers administering the treatments. He added that the state plans to expand that with a federal partnership. The consulting firm KPMG has been assessing six different sites across the state and negotiate contracts.

Casandra Andrews, a spokeswoman for the University of South Alabama Health System, told FOX10 News that the cutback will not affect its monoclonal antibody delivery. Ascension Providence Hospital spokeswoman Sydney Olinger said that hospital has received every monoclonal product it has ordered so far.

Federal team departs Foley. Harris said a medical strike force team that has been working at the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley has not been extended beyond its 14-day deployment.

Harris said a separate team sent to Dothan will be extended, while a Defense Department medical detachment has been sent to Dale Medical Center in Ozark and already has been approved for an extension.

Harris said the Department of Health and Human Services is assessing five other locations, including Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette and a hospital in Monroe County.

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Taylor Lewis told FOX10 News that the hospital expected the federal assistance for only two weeks, “so, that’ what we planned for.”

Lewis said the hospital continues to try to hire permanent staff.

Harris said he is not sure why the federal government denied the extension request.

“I think it just has do with demand for those staff to go elsewhere,” he said. “You know, there wasn’t any particular reason that I’m aware of. We requested that they be extended early on. … It was only ever confirmed that we would have them for two weeks.”

Nursing help. Harris said the state is combining $12.3 million from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act with $1.2 million from the state Health Department to contract with the staffing firm Vizient Inc. to provide traveling nurses to Alabama.

“It’s, you know, not without controversy when you have local folks who’ve been working here making whatever it is that they make, and we have these travelers come in who are making a lot more,” he said.

Harris said state had received requests for 500 nurses just from the first couple of dozen hospitals that had submitted needs.

“I think we’re just trying to do the best we can,” he said. “You know, whether we get 250 or whether we get 200 or some other number in that range, it’s still below what Alabama needs.”

Vaccine progress. Alabama is last in the percentage of its population that is fully vaccinated. But Harris noted that Alabama has jumped ahead of eight other states in percentage of the population with at least one shot, thanks to a recent surge in vaccinations.

“We’re very hopeful that’s going to start moving upon that scale, as well,” he said.

Mu variant. Harris said the Health Department has detected three cases of the new Mu variant, first identified in South America.

“It’s not clear how important that is at this point,” he said, adding that it is unclear whether the mutation is more dangerous or better at evading the vaccines.

Requiring vaccine in schools? Asked by a reporter whether the state would add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required childhood vaccinations students must have to attend public school,

Harris noted that it only has been approved for children 12 and older.

Harris added that it is something the state would consider in the future.

“I’m sure those discussions are going to be had,” he said.