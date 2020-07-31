BAY MINETTE, Ala, (WALA) – A half-dozen Baldwin County public schools have has novel coronavirus cases among students participating in athletic and extracurricular events.

Gulf Shores public schools officials, meanwhile, said that system has not had any cases.

The numbers show that student-athletes on both sides of Mobile Bay have confronted COVID-19 during summer practices. The Mobile County Public School System previously told FOX10 News that eight of 12 high schools have had cases among athletes or coaches.

Anthony Sampson, Baldwin’s director of prevention and services, indicated that 14 students have tested positive: four each from Daphne and Foley high schools; two each form Spanish Fort and Robertsdale high schools; and one each from Elberta and Orange Beach high schools.

“We are committed to keeping with our promise to provide clean and safe facilities,” Sampson said in a statement. “We are equally committed to remaining transparent about the safety and well-being of students and employees.”

School officials said they react to cases based on the individual situation. In some cases, the entire program is shut down for 14 days, as has been in the practice in Mobile County. In other cases, individuals or groups of people have been quarantined.

Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said that the virus will be difficult to control among sports teams even with strict precautions.

“Now, I don’t doubt that there will clearly be transmission among athletes,” she said. “I think it’s gonna be a very, very hard thing to have anything approaching a normal football season.”