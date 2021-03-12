Alabama will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 22, the state’s top doctor said Friday.

In his weekly news conference, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said everyone in the 1C group and those 55 and older will now be able to get the vaccine.

“This will probably more than double the number of people in our state who are eligible,” Harris said. “We have chosen to do that based on a number of reasons. A lot of that has to do with expectations of the public that they see other states doing that. To some degree, it’s just our expectation of what we hope is going to be increasing vaccine supply.”

Eligibility will be extended to people age 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the population defined and certain classes of essential workers defined in the Alabama Vaccine Allocation Plan, www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-allocation-plan.pdf

“We have been concerned that many people at high risk and others engaged in close contact work have not been eligible to receive the vaccine yet, but with the additional vaccine supply we are better able to meet the needs of Alabama residents,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a prepared statement. “Starting March 22, individuals can be assured of receiving the shots they have been patiently waiting to get.”

In addition to those age 55 and older and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, groups to be included for extended eligibility are people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions which include but are not limited to the following conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state

Solid organ transplant

Obesity, BMI greater than 30

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 1 and 2 diabetes

Other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider

Also, critical workers in the following areas who were not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1b will be eligible:

Transportation and logistics

Waste and wastewater

Food service (includes restaurant staff)

Shelter and housing (construction)

Finance (bank tellers)

Information technology and communication

Energy

Legal

Media

Public safety (engineers)

Alabama’s decision comes a day after President Joe Biden announced he would direct all states to make everyone 16 and older eligible by May. 1. Harris said, “That’s a very ambitious goal, and we support that.”

Harris has estimated that roughly 1.5 million residents currently are eligible. Pegging the precise number of newly eligible people after March 22 is difficult, because many people fall into multiple categories, he said. The estimated numbers break down like this:

People ages 55 to 64: 657,000 people.

People with chronic health problems: 1.8 million people.

People in high-risk occupations: 775,000.

Harris said as of Thursday, the state had administered more than 1.2 million vaccine doses; 765,724 people had received at least one shot, and 459,636 were fully vaccinated.

Despite the massive increase in eligibility, Alabama has not seen a commensurate increase in supply. The state gets between 110,000 and 120,000 first doses each week. Harris said that is slowly ramping up. He said Alabama should start getting regular shipments of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine by April. He said he expects supply to be adequate for demand in four to six weeks.

Harris said the state has added an additional 131 providers who are receiving vaccine. During the week of March 29 through April 2, additional vaccination clinics will be planned for around the state.

In addition, Harris said, the federal retail pharmacy program is expanding and the the federal government will be providing vaccine to an additional 12 community health centers, up from two.

Harris said two 55-member National Guard teams will work four days a week traveling through Black Belt and Wiregrass counties, with a goal of giving out 1,000 shots a day each.

Harris said he prefers not to hold massive vaccine clinics where people wait for hours upon hours to get shots. He said they favors people with cars and time.

“That is a way run our numbers up. It’s not a great plan for vaccine equity,” he said.

As of March 11, 556,603 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 611,566 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 8,745 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered in the state. A total of 1,731,965 vaccines have been delivered to Alabama.

For general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline number is 1-800-270-7268. Alabama vaccine providers can be found within the Alabama COVID-19 Dashboard Hub at arcg.is/0brSGj.