MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The first South Alabama healthcare workers got their COVID-19 vaccine shots Tuesday at University Hospital, but this is just the start of a months long vaccination effort.

A University Hospital nurse was the first.

“I’m thankful to be the first and I hope I’m the first of many across Mobile and across the country,” said Kimberly Tucker, a University Hospital Nurse Manager.

Tuesday’s vaccinations at University Hospital just the tip of the iceberg.

Infirmary Health getting their hands-on about 5,000 doses. Springhill Medical Center got just under a thousand. USA Health got around 3,000.

As the effort to vaccinate ramps up, doctors say this is just the start.

“We are a long way from life being normal,” said Dr. Don Williamson, President of the Alabama Hospital Association. “It’s important to rigorously follow the measures to reduce risk.”

The expectation is more vaccine doses will arrive in the state weekly.

For now, healthcare workers and nursing home residents are the priority.

University Hospital says they are ready to meet the need as more doses arrive.

“As the Moderna product gets released and as more products get released, it becomes more widespread, it will be exciting cause that’s when everybody will be able to get that opportunity,” said Allen Broome with University Hospital.

40-million doses of vaccine could be available in the US before 2021 even begins.

While that number sounds like a lot, doctors are warning health measures are still important and Christmas will need to be different.

“If we try to make this Christmas normal because there is a little bit of vaccine we will create significant funerals in January,” Dr. Williamson said.

A grim message, but there is hope on the horizon. A vaccination against COVID-19 now closer to becoming reality for many.

“Anything that I can do to help then I’m willing to do that,” Tucker said.

While USA Health has already started, Infirmary Health is set to begin vaccinating their employees Wednesday.