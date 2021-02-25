MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We are continuing to keep track of the vaccine rollout, with vaccination opportunities happening today on both sides of Mobile Bay.

The Mobile County Health Department is holding a mass vaccination clinic today in downtown Mobile at the Alabama Cruise Terminal.

Today's vaccine clinic is first come, first served and is open to eligible people who need their first dose of the vaccine.

That includes those 65 years and older, healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, support staff and other frontline workers including grocery store workers, postal workers and public transit workers.

Today's clinic is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the cruise terminal on South Water Street. If you can't make it out today, another first dose vaccine clinic will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Redemption Church in Maryland.

Also, on Friday people in Mobile County, who got their first Moderna shot on Jan. 29, we'll be able to get their second dose at the cruise terminal. That vaccination event will be going on between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. as well, and you must bring your vaccination card.

In Baldwin County, another drive through vaccine clinic is happening today at OWA in Foley.

The Alabama Department of Health says they will only be giving out second doses of the Moderna vaccine today. Hours are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Two more clinics will be held at OWA next Tuesday and Thursday.

Then after that, people will be able to make appointments through an online portal set up by through the Alabama Department of Public Health.