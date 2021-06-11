MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department will host a first-dose Pfizer vaccine clinic at Medal of Honor Park in Mobile.
It's set for 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The shots will be given on a first come, first served basis.
Remember that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children ages 12 and older.
If you've already received your Pfizer vaccine on May 25, you can receive your second dose Tuesday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Vigor High School. You are required to bring your vaccination card.
