MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department will host a first-dose Pfizer vaccine clinic at Medal of Honor Park in Mobile.

It's set for 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The shots will be given on a first come, first served basis.

Remember that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children ages 12 and older.

If you've already received your Pfizer vaccine on May 25, you can receive your second dose Tuesday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Vigor High School. You are required to bring your vaccination card.