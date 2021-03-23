MOBILE, Ala. -- Ascension Medical Group Providence will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for people age 55 and older or front-line workers in specific job categories.

The vaccine clinic will be on the hospital's campus at Ascension Medical Group Providence Park at 6908 Providence Park in Mobile.

Ascension Providence is holding the clinics today (March 23) through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Vaccinations for the clinic must be scheduled online by visiting www.getprovidencemobilecare.com.

The state of Alabama has opened up the vaccines to people 55 and older, and workers in other categories who have potential exposure to the coronavirus. Those include:

-- Healthcare workers

-- First responders

-- Corrections officers

-- Food and agriculture workers

-- U.S. Postal Service workers

-- Manufacturing workers

-- Grocery store workers

-- Public transit workers

-- People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education)

-- Childcare workers

-- Judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys

-- People working or living in congregate settings including but not limited to homeless shelters and group homes