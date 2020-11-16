MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – COVID-19 cases are surging in Mobile and all across Alabama as another wave of the virus takes hold, but there is hope as health officials say a vaccine could be available to eligible people in Alabama as early as mid-December.

“Certainly, very encouraging news and certainly for everyone that has already lost family members to COVID they don’t want to lose anyone else,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Alabama health officials say a vaccine could be available in the state before Christmas for healthcare workers, first responders and those most at risk. Widespread availability could take until the spring or summer.

“I don’t think we’re going to have this go away immediately and obviously we still need to do our preventative measures until such time as we have wide spread use of vaccines,” Dr. Landers said.

Moderna’s vaccine, which is still being tested, is said to be 94% effective. Pfizer’s is said to be 90%. Once a vaccine is widely available in Mobile, it may take some convincing to get people to get it.

“I’m not opposed to getting it,” said Jmya Kite. “If people get it and I’m seeing good results back, side effects are good then I would be open to having the vaccine.”

“I think we should look towards it as some beacon of hope and it’s nice to have that out there to give to everyone,” said William Jerricho Jones.

The vast majority of healthy people who get COVID will survive, but health officials hope the vaccine can reduce cases and limit it for those with pre-existing conditions.

“Vaccines have been a true game changer in our public health for the community and for the whole country as well as the entire world,” Dr. Landers said.

The vaccine will be free when it is available.

At this point it is unclear how many doses will initially be available here in Mobile.