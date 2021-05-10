MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The FDA has approved using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15, but it is not officially approved yet.

The CDC will have to vote on Wednesday before vaccinations can start.

Bethany Anthony is counting down the minutes until her 12-year-old son, Cooper, can be vaccinated.

“There are not words for the kind of excited,” she said. “The same way I felt when I knew that my daughter could get it, she’s 17. When I knew that my mother could get it. It’s everything.”

On Monday, the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15.

Anthony, a West Mobile mom of four says her 12-year-old son has asthma which puts him at higher risk. That is a big reason he will get a shot as soon as it is available.

“Him being able to be vaccinated and be safe is everything, we get to be doing something feels normal again,” she said.”

In Alabama, most kids who have contracted COVID have not gotten seriously sick. According to state numbers, kids ages 5 to 17 have made up less than 10% of COVID-19 cases and death in that age group is exceedingly rare.

Even so, doctors say kids should still get the shot to be protected.

“The efficacy of the vaccine in 12 to 15 years old was essentially 100% and it was really quite safe,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director.

Anthony says she is going to follow the recommendations and get her son and her other kids vaccinated once it is approved for their age groups.

“There’s risk for anything and my kids have been vaccinated for everything that they could be vaccinated for, but for this the benefit definitely outweighs any risk for my kids,” she said.

The CDC advisory panel is set to meet on Wednesday.

Next month, the FDA will discuss authorizing the vaccine for younger children.