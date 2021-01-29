MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds of thousands more people, but officials cautioned that supply shortages will continue to hamper vaccination efforts.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the newly eligible people will be able to begin getting shots on Feb. 8. The newly eligible includes people 65 and older, in addition to a host of people in occupations with high public contact.

“It’s been a really difficult decision, and we tried to do this with appropriate timing and try to manage people’s expectations as we rolled out what limited vaccine that we have,” Harris told reporters on a conference call. “But there is a tremendous amount that we hear from officials and from the public about that. It certainly hasn’t helped people’s expectations when most of our sister states have already dropped the age group to 65 and up.”

The announcement expands eligibility to roughly 1.5 million people, including the about 700,000 who previously had been eligible, Harris said. But he said that just because eligibility is roughly doubling, that does not mean there will be any more vaccine.

“We, you know are giving, probably, mixed signals in a way,” he said. “We’re telling everyone in these groups that they are now eligible. At the same time, we want to communicate just as strongly: There’s not enough vaccine to go around.”

Harris added that folks who are eligible but not at high risk should hold off and allow more vulnerable people to go sooner.

As of Friday, 148,549 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 175,326 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given out to first responders, residents and staff of Alabama’s nursing homes and individuals 75 and older. A total of 772,275 vaccines have been delivered to Alabama, meaning that 42 percent of what has already been delivered to the state have been administered.

Harris said most of the reaming doses “have been spoken for.”

The Vaccine Allocation Plan is available at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-allocation-plan.pdf.

Frontline critical workers listed in the plan are as follows:

First responders.

Corrections officers.

Food and agriculture workers.

U.S. Postal Service workers.

Manufacturing workers.

Grocery store workers.

Public transit workers.

People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education).

Child care workers.

Judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys.

“We have all been frustrated that the supply of vaccine coming from the federal government hasn’t kept up with the demand,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a prepared statement. “To be blunt, we simply haven’t gotten the vaccine that we’ve been promised, and this has created a major backlog of aggravation. Today’s announcement will ensure that as more vaccine is released, we will have a plan in place to get the vaccine in people’s arms more quickly.”

Covered in this expanded group are people at high risk for work-related exposure and persons in identified age groups at risk for COVID-19 associated morbidity and mortality. These include people working or living in congregate settings including but not limited to homeless shelters and group homes.

Harris said the state plans to hold daily mass vaccination events in eight locations, including Mobile. He said the goal is to inoculate 1,000 people a day at each site. The events will continue for at least three weeks and hopefully longer, he added.

In addition, people who want to schedule an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccination at a county health department can do so by calling the ADPH COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline at 1-855-566-5333. For general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline number is 1-800-270-7268. The vaccine providers can be found within the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard at arcg.is/OrCey.

ADPH anticipates the release of a new online tool next week which will provide information about opportunities for vaccination, including drive-through clinics being scheduled throughout the state.

(Updated at 11:35 a.m. with additional comments)