MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- The vaccine supply is drying up across the nation and locally, too.
The Mobile County Health Department warned that its supply is critically low, meaning no new vaccine clinics for a couple of days.
"There's a critical shortage of COVID vaccine right now. It's going to be a while before we can get to where we have enough vaccine that it can be part of our normal business," said epidemiologist, Dr. Rendi Murphree.
Plus, if you made an appointment on the MCHD's 855 vaccine hotline, unfortunately, those appointments will not be honored.
"The only and next time to get first dose, will be on Wednesday, January 27 at the Mobile Cruise Terminal. That's at 201 Water St. It will be from 11am to 3pm. We'll make first dose available on first come, first served," said Dr. Murphree.
In Baldwin County, the Health Department there is still going on with vaccination distribution next Tuesday and Thursday at the Daphne Civic Center. It too will be first come, first served from 9am to noon.
Currently, vaccines are only available for those 75 and older, healthcare workers and first responders. Make sure you bring your ID to prove that you qualify.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama surpassed 40,000 Friday.
