MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile County health officials have enough COVID-19 doses to give shots to a limited number of people this week – mostly those who had pre-existing appointments or already had their first shots, a public health official said Monday.

Scott Chavers, an epidemiologist who is heading up the department’s COVID-19 response, told reporters Monday that the cupboard essentially is bare.

“The availability of the vaccines in the state of Alabama remains critically low,” he said the department’s daily briefing. “The Mobile County Health Department received no COVID-19 at allocations last week, and we have yet to receive any allocations for this week.”

Chavers told FOX10 News after the briefing that he just had confirmed that the department has doses in hand for clinics on Wednesday and Friday. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, the clinic at the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal on Water Street will be reserved for 380 Mobile County residents who had made appointments through the state’s toll-free hotline only to find out the sessions had been canceled.

After that, Chavers said at the briefing, the department will give out 490 shots on a first-come, first-served basis to people meeting the top-priority eligibility guidelines – health care workers, first responders and residents 75 and older.

The clinic Friday will be only for people who got their first doses of the two-shot regimen between Dec. 28 and Dec. 31.

Chavers emphasized the importance of people getting their second doses from the same provider they got their first shots.

“When you bring us the CDC card and it does not show where Mobile County Health Department vaccinated you, we do not have an allocation for you for that {second} dose,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published data on the rate of people experiencing “hypersensitivity” to the Moderna vaccine. Out over every million shots, an average of 2.5 people have experienced such reactions.

“It is extremely low. … There were 11 cases reported in total,” Chavers said. “Of those, nine were identified within 15 minutes of the vaccine application.”

Chavers also addressed reports of people dying shortly after getting the vaccine in some states and foreign countries. Twenty-three elderly people have died in Norway. Chavers said health officials there have examined 13 of those cases and found no link to the vaccine.

Higher death rates of elderly people than the general public should be expected, Chavers said.

“To date, there has been no link in Norway or in California or any of the reports that we are tracking of deaths attributable to either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.”

Chavers said the federal government will begin supplying Wal-Mart directly. But he added that is mainly to help with distribution in rural areas. He said the retailer is expected to give out 300 shots a week.

By contrast, at the Mobile County Health Department, “We do 1,200 vaccines a day,” he said.