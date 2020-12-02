As COVID-19 cases in Baldwin County continue to rise, COVID-related absences in schools there are as well.

“Yes, it is concerning to me. I think we should do what we need to do to kind of keep it under control,” said Resse Thomas who has a school-age granddaughter affected by COVID-19.

Controlling COVID-19 numbers seems easier said than done right now. In the last 14 days, Baldwin County has 1,292 confirmed cases, 163 coming just Monday, November 30, 2020. Startling numbers were also released by the Baldwin County School System Monday. The daily transparency report showed 248 COVID-related absences, 88 of them just from Fairhope schools. Thirty-six schools in all reported having students out.

In a letter sent to parents, Baldwin County Schools superintendent, Eddie Tyler tried to reassure parents.

“It’s very important to note that none of these people have been in our buildings for the last 10 days,” Tyler explained.

The numbers can be confusing. In other words, had there been school the week of Thanksgiving, there could have been the same total over the entire week, and we would have seen that reflected in the daily transparency reports. Each day only accounts for new absences and doesn’t add in absences from previous days. Monday’s report is an accumulation of what would have likely been over several days, but all reported on the first day back to school after the holiday.

Tyler went on to address his plan moving forward.

“I have no plans to close the whole system between now and Christmas,” said Tyler.

However, if certain grades or schools meet closure levels, there is a plan.

“Under any closure, our students will immediately move to distance learning,” Tyler explained in his letter.

Most parents Fox 10 News spoke with think school leaders are doing the best they can through a very difficult time.

“I think they’re doing to right thing,” said Allan Jones. “I think they’re doing to best they can, so I would say that the decision he’s made to keep going, to keep the schools open is the right decision.”

“They’re taking all the precautions at the schools and you know, washing the hands, wearing the masks. I think it’s going to help in the long run but let them go to school. That’s where the kids need to be,” added Lisa Peak.

Fox 10 News reached out to Superintendent Tyler for an interview on the plan moving forward, but he declined.

There is a plan to close schools or even entire feeder patterns if infections reach a critical threshold, but Tyler’s letter didn’t provide details about that threshold. As for Christmas break, Tyler said there is a possibility that students will stay home an extra week after the break as a precaution but said if that happens, students will be attending classes online that week.