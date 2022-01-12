Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler Jr. is making changes because of absences related to COVID-19.

School is scheduled to be out already on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr holiday, and Tuesday was set to be an at-home e-learning day. Now Tyler is instructing teachers to be off Tuesday as well.

Tyler says a decision regarding masks could come next week as well.

More than 200 staff members in the school system have been affected by COVID, Tyler advised in a letter to parents.

"After our first full week back, we have more than 200 employees absent and those numbers are continuing to climb," Tyler wrote in the letter. "It is our hope this four-day break will give everyone an opportunity to recover so we can remain adequately staffed to keep our schools open."

The letter:

Parents,

I hope you and your family are doing well. I want to get in front of you with this message as quickly as possible.

Students were scheduled to be out of school and at home on both Monday and Tuesday of this upcoming week. Monday is a federal holiday and Tuesday was an already scheduled at home, e-Learning day. We are going to continue with that schedule, but in addition to students staying home, all employees will also be off on both Monday and Tuesday to help with our COVID recovery and protocols.

This is a departure from what we had planned. Our e-Learning was intended to provide our K-12 students an educational day remotely at home while our teachers work on professional development within their units at schools. Due to the number of teacher absences, the e-Learning we had planned will be scaled back. Your teachers or substitutes will provide more information to students before they leave school on Friday.

We are looking at significant employee absences as a result of the COVID spread going on since before Christmas. After our first full week back, we have more than 200 employees absent and those numbers are continuing to climb. It is our hope this four-day break will give everyone an opportunity to recover so we can remain adequately staffed to keep our schools open.

Folks, this is a significant development and I don't want to candy coat this. While our student numbers are not as high as they were before Labor Day, our employee numbers are troubling. I have said all along. If we cannot staff our schools, we will have to close. I also want you to know everyone is working double and triple to keep that from happening.

We are monitoring our numbers daily and I am continuing to review our options. We will be returning to school on Wednesday and that will not change. At this time, I have not made a decision to return to mandated masking. I will let you know if my decisionon masks changes before 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

I'm not going to try to be a scientist and tell you whether the masks work or don't work, but I can tell you that when we wore masks before, we saw significant contagion similar to what we are seeing now, without masks. Each strain of the virus is different as we have learned, but if we believe this will provide some level of benefit, then we may return to school next week with masks.

I want to take this moment to thank all of our employees and teachers for getting school back up and operating just as this virus was starting to climb. You don't know what all goes on behind the scenes but the dedication of thousands of employees who are covering for other teachers out absent and for which we cannot find substitutes, is heartwarming. Our administrators, central office employees, senior staff and others have stepped in to fill spaces in other departments at local schools and on our buses. All of this is a team effort to keep our schools open and our community operating. I GREATLY appreciate all of their dedication and I hope you do as well.

Please stay well. You will hear from me again on Monday.

Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent

#BaldwinProud #CommunityStrong