(WALA) -- Alabama is closing out the year with another surge of COVID cases.
The state hit a new high in the seven-day average because of the highly contagious omicron variant.
More than 31% of all tests are coming back positive.
All 67 counties in the state are considered high risk for community transmission.
State and local health leaders encourage people to wear masks in public and get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.