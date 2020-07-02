Blue Angels Pensacola Beach Air Show 2018

The Blue Angels perform in their annual air show over Pensacola Beach Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Photo: Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News)

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- The Blue Angels canceled the 2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The show was originally scheduled for July 8-11. The air team hoped to expand the show and perform from Pensacola Beach to Orange Beach to encourage people to spread out.

In a statement, the Blue Angels said, “After much discussion and consideration regarding the current rise in COVID cases in our hometown, we have come to the conclusion that canceling our flights during the Pensacola Beach air show is the only way we can ensure the safety of our community we love so much."

The statement continued, "This was not an easy decision to make. Unfortunately, we are navigating very uncertain and unpredictable times. We felt this was the necessary decision to make in effort to keep our community safe.”

