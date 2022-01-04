MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Ascension Providence is seeing an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. At this time, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain lower than they did during the Delta variant surge that took place this past summer.

As of Tuesday, the hospital had 20 patients with COVID-19 compared to six patients one week ago. Tuesday’s number was significantly lower than the previous peak at the hospital in August 2021, hospital officials said. The most COVID-19 patients at Ascension Providence during that surge was 128 on August 17.

The Mobile County Health Department reports a high rate of COVID transmission in the community. The MCHD is reporting 104patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the county.

Changes to Ascension Providence’s visitation policy went into effect, officials said.

Patients with COVID-19 may have one designated visitor for the entire hospitalization. Visitation for these patients is restricted to end-of-life care or special circumstances unless there are mental or physical deficiencies that required a 24-hour caregiver at home prior to hospital admission.

Visitation for non-COVID patients is limited to two visitors per day and visitors must be 18 and older. One overnight visitor is allowed for medical/surgical patients; none in ICUs.

Visiting hours are between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. including Labor and Delivery. ICU Patients are allowed visitors from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. End-of-life situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.