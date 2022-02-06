MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We are now two years into the pandemic and COVID deaths in the U.S. surpassed 900,000 on Friday and are projected to hit the one million mark by April. This as the CDC now says 64% of Americans are fully vaccinated. Here's a look that numbers here in Alabama.

"We do feel like we are plateauing in our state," said Dr. Scott Harris, AL State Health Officer.

Encouraging news from Dr. Harris. While the Omicron surge appears to be on the decline -- he says he COVID numbers continue to add up.

"We have unfortunately surpassed 17,000 deaths in our state. I will tell you that all of last year in 2021 -- we had just over half a million cases in our state. So far just in the month of January and a couple of days of February we have had over 300,000 cases this year. So more than half of the cases in the entire month than we saw last year," said Dr. Harris.

"As a pediatrician -- my biggest concern is keeping kids in schools and keeping kids learning," said Dr. Karen Landers, AL Asst. State Health Officer.

According to Dr. Landers, kids account for about 19% of overall cases in Alabama. With vaccine rates hovering around 12.5% for 5-to-11 year olds, and 36% for 12-to-17 year olds.

"Our cases have gone down from about 24,000 in schools last week to about 9,800. That is still pretty high and I'm not really satisfied with that, but it's good to know it is going down," said Dr. Landers.

Medical experts say one way to keep the numbers going in that direction is to get vaccinated. In Alabama -- more than 3-million people or 61% of the state has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Overall more than than 2.4-million people or 49.5% are fully vaccinated.

"I'm never going to recommend anything for your family that I would not do for my own. And in a time where we don't know as much as we would like about this vaccine because of time -- we also don't know much about COVID. And the unknowns about COVID are worse than unknowns about the vaccine. For me this vaccine -- has been studied and monitored as closely as you would every see in a vaccine," said Dr. Danielle Speight, Pediatrician.

As of right now -- Dr. Harris says Alabama is still only receiving about 1,200 weekly doses of monoclonal antibody treatments, which they try to evenly allocate across the state. They don't expect supply to increase for at least another month.