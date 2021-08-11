MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A COVID-19 outbreak at Mobile County Metro Jail has forced a partial lockdown and the possibility some prisoners might have to be released, officials said Wednesday.

As the virus has surged out of control in the broader community, it has started showing up in the jail. Warden Trey Oliver told FOX10 News that about 70 prisoners right now are positive for COVID-19.

“This is the highest that we have seen since March of last year,” he said. “That’s why we are concerned.”

On Wednesday, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is halting all in-person visitation. Prisoners and their families will have to communicate remotely. Oliver said the jail is still allowing inmates to have face-to-face meetings with their lawyers.

As to the prospect of a partial prisoner release, Oliver said, “We’re not to that point yet.”

But the warden added he is in daily contact with the presiding judges of Mobile County Circuit Court and Mobile Municipal Court.

“And if our numbers were to increase, which we suspect there’s a good possibility that it might, then we’ll have to start taking things almost an hour-by-hour basis to shut the whole jail down,” he said.

Should it come to that, Oliver said, the sheriff has the ability to allow inmates charged with misdemeanors and low-level felonies to sign their own bonds, which would free them on a promise to make their court appearances. That happened in March 2020 as officials prepared for a pandemic that that was just starting to hit the United States and held great uncertainties.

Oliver said 10 different areas of the jail are on lockdown in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading internally.

Irvington resident Winter Esfeller, who spent time at Metro after an arrest on a domestic violence charge, told FOX10 News that she contracted the virus while in jail.

“I am sick as a dog. … I just think it’s terrible that I went in and left there with COIVD, a potentially deadly disease,” she said.

Grand Bay resident Michelle Harris, who has two COVID-positive daughters in the jail right now, said the conditions are miserable. She said she has not heard from 32-year-old daughter Britney Harris in days.

“That means she has to be really sick,” she said.

Harris said Britney is waiting to be transferred to Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka. In the meantime, she said, her daughter is in an intake area and cannot go to the commissary.

“She’s sleeping on a concrete floor, on a mattress, with another girl,” she said.

Harris said her other daughter, 34-year-old Lacrecia Hall, has not been able to participate in drug rehabilitation.

“Now, she’s got to wait until she’s clear,” she said.

This is Lacrecia’s second COVID-19 infection, Harris said. The first came several months ago.

“They’re sitting there waiting in filth,” she said.

Oliver said he sympathizes but does not have many options. The jail already is overcrowded. The 1,500 inmates are well beyond what the facility was designed for. Four and even five inmates are crammed into cells meant for two.

“It’s a huge burden on an already-crowded facility and an understaffed facility,” he said. “It’s really starting to get to our limits. But we’re gonna, you know, get through this one day at a time.”

The jail has two areas where newly booked inmates got for testing and monitoring. If they are negative for the virus, they get moved to area closer to their risk classification, Oliver said.

“Unfortunately, because of the infection rate, we’re having to lock down those previous areas that we were using for pre-staging,” he said. “So, we’re having to come up with new area to place inmates in that holding pattern the first couple days here.”

Oliver told FOX10 News that the jail has had to convert day rooms to temporarily house inmates for testing and monitoring when they first enter the facility. That means they are sleeping on mats on the floor waiting to be moved to a permanent holding area.

Oliver said the jail is testing everyone and strongly encouraging inmates to get vaccinated, which the Alabama Department of Corrections requires before it will accept an inmate at the jail who has been convicted and sentenced to a prison term.

The warden said the jail is administering 60 to 100 vaccine doses a day. But those are voluntary, and even when inmates consent, it takes weeks for full immunity to kick in. Still, he added, vaccination is the best tool the jail has.

“Of all the inmates who have been vaccinated since we started, I could count on one hand how many were vaccinated,” he said.

Oliver said no prisoners have died of COVID-19 and none currently are hospitalized for it. He said one medical staff member died last year and added that two nurses currently are out with the virus. He said as many as a half-dozen employees on the security staff have been out simultaneously but that none currently are sick.