Since the city of Mobile’s 5 p.m. deadline last Friday that is mandating the use of masks to combat the spread of COVID-19, many of you have questions about making sure all the rules are followed. One of our news viewers wanted to know if they were committing a felony if they wore a mask while carrying a permitted weapon.
FOX10 News sent that question both to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Attorney General. Both replied back quickly.
“There is no prohibition within the Alabama Concealed Carry Law against wearing a face mask, said Mike Lewis, Communication Director for the Office of the Attorney General.
Lori Myles with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office also said wearing a mask doesn’t prohibit someone carrying a permitted weapon.
“This is a city ordinance,” said Myles. “If you have a concealed carry, your gun is concealed anyway and no one will see it. If you are “open carry” (gun on your hip) and you have a mask then you still have to follow city ordinance of wearing mask.
Charlette Solis, with the Mobile Police Department, recommended that anyone with questions regarding permits and weapons to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.
You can send your coronavirus questions to mailto:covid-19@fox10tv.com.
