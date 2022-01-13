MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge is “overwhelming” the health care system, a top Mobile County Health Department official said Thursday.

The culprit is not so much a spike in patients, although hospitalizations are up. Instead, the virus is hitting employees. Rendi Murphree, director of the department’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services, said the impact of employee absences extends far and wide.

“Staff outages just don’t affect health care providers and teachers,” she said during a briefing Thursday. “It’s janitors and IT personnel and human resources and, you know, people that work that do your payroll that you know, your maintenance employees.”

In recent days, some schools have closed or gone remote because so many staffers have been out sick. Private businesses have struggled to maintain staffing levels, as well.

On Thursday, the Strickland Youth Center became the latest casualty. With more than 20 absent employees of the juvenile court system and Strickland – where delinquent teenagers are detained – Mobile County Juvenile Court Judge Edmond Naman sounded the alarm.

Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter responded with an order closing the facility to the public Friday. He told FOX10 News that the absences are particularly critical among the security staff. Seven of nine officers are out sick, he said.

“It became a little bit of an issue, enough of an issue, where the judge that handles the juvenile dockets over there – I know you know Judge Namon – called and asked that I shut it down one day so they can get a long weekend,” he said. “Monday, of course is already a holiday. He feels like they can get in there. Just let some time pass and get some folks back to work.”

Youngpeter said he does not expect a prolonged shutdown.

“My understanding is they should be good to go on Tuesday,” he said.

The COVID case numbers are so high that it is overwhelming even the systems set up to track the virus, Murphree said. She said the state Health Department no longer is requiring school systems and hospitals to enter individual case reports. That’s an effort to provide relief to overworked employees and an overloaded system.

“There’s been such an enormous stress on the system, just an overwhelming stress on our surveillance systems,” she said. “Many of them are sort of running slowly or not connecting the way they used to.”

The Mobile County Health Department reported that it recorded another 930 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 92,215. Murphree said she finds it stunning that the county is about a week away from logging its 100,000th infection.

Two more people died, bring COVID-19 fatalities in Mobile County to 1,413 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 31 new hospitalizations, bringing the all-time total to 9,810. Currently, there are 227 COVID-19 patients, up from 171 on Monday.

“So, we are beginning to stretch our hospitals thinner,” she said.

One fact mitigating the impact somewhat, Murphree said, is that the hospital numbers include people admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the highly contagious disease. She said about 30 percent of COVID-positive patients are fully vaccinated; among adults, it’s about 40 percent. They disproportionately are older and have underlying health conditions, she said.

Murprhee did not immediately have statewide or countywide data on breakthrough cases among the general public. But she said that at the among people getting tested at the Health Department’s site at the Festival Center, 13 percent were fully vaccinated with a booster.

“This is no unexpected,” she said, given waning immunity for people who got their shots early and the emergence of the more elusive omicron variant.

Murphree said national models suggest Mobile County may be near its omicron peak, with hospitalizations projected to stabilize in late January or early February. But offered one note of caution because of an “X” factor.

“These national models that these very smart people put together, it’s unlikely that they take into account a risk factor called Mardi Gras that we celebrate here on the Gulf Coast,” she said. “So it will be interesting to see if our numbers of cases and our hospitalizations and deaths follow the models as they’ve been predicted or if maybe we’ll see a second blip, a smaller blip, but a second blip in our wave or perhaps an extension of the duration of our wave of omicron.”