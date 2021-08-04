LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Officials in Loxley say that, due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases, Municipal Court has been canceled for Thursday.

Officials say that if you were scheduled for court Thursday (Aug. 5) your new court date will be Thursday, Sept. 2, at 3 p.m. at the Loxley Civic Center.

Notices with the new court date have been mailed out. Officials ask for you to verify that the Municipal Court office has your correct mailing address and say you are responsible for your court date.

Non-court appearance payments can still be made online at www.townofloxley.org, over the phone at 866-849-3906 and in the drop box on the left wall of the Municipal Court office at 2139 East Relham Ave.

Call 251-964-6890 with any questions.