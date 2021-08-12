ROBERTSDALE, Ala. -- The Alabama Department of Public Health will host a COVID-19 testing clinic today and Friday in Robertsdale.
The clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
The location will be PZK Hall at 17933 AL-104 in Robertsdale.
(0) comments
