MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eligible patients can now make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in West Mobile on Friday, January 29.
It's open for people 75 and older and will be held at Dayspring Baptist Church on Cody Road.
Vaccinations are by appointment only and walk-up visitors will not be accepted. Those eligible can sign up at www.getprovidencemobilecare.com.
