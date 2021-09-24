The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has overruled the recommendations of a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

The result likely will be uncertainty, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said during his weekly briefing Friday. Harris said the state Department of Public Health did not get final guidance until 1:30 a.m.

“For our media partners, we really need in communicating this correctly to the public,” he said. “This is a very confusing situation.”

Here are a few things to keep in mind. All of this applies only to people who go the Pfizer vaccine. Boosters are not recommended for anyone, as of yet, who got the Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson product.

Here is the breakdown:

Recommended for booster. The CDC now recommends people get a third Pfizer dose six months or more after the second shot if:

They are 65 or older.

In long-term care facilities

Are 50 or older and have certain underlying health conditions.

“They’re able to receive that today, right away, at any location that has Pfizer,” Harris said.

May get booster. There is a second group of people that the federal government says may want to get a third shot, although health officials stopped short of formally recommended it:

People are 18 to 49 and have one of those underlying health conditions.

People who are in high-risk occupations.

Harris noted that adding to the confusion, the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for people as young at 16 but that the boosters are available only to certain people 18 and older.

“That’s another discrepancy that we hope to get more guidance on,” he said.