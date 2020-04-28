MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Monday’s installment.

QUESTION: There is a lot of debate about how deadly the novel coronavirus actually is. Do we have an idea?

BRENDAN: It is important to keep some perspective. The vast majority of the people who contract the novel coronavirus survive, and most of them get better without even having to go to the hospital.

And there have been several studies examining antibodies that suggest that the true infection rate might multiples higher than the confirmed number. That would mean the mortality rate is much lower than it looks from the official data.

But COVID-19 nothing to play around with, either. More than 56,000 Americans have died so far. One researcher suggested recently that makes COVID-19 the leading cause of death in the country right now.

A look at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from 2018, the most recent year available, shows why. Nearly as many people already have died from the coronavirus as died during that entire year from influenza and pneumonia and from drug overdoses. And the number of COVID deaths dwarfs the 2018 totals for homicides, suicides and deaths by firearms and car accidents.

COVID-19 has not yet approached the leading causes of death – heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke and Alzheimer’s disease. But keep in mind the first coronavirus death in the United States occurred on Feb. 29, so the country amassed that total in about two months, compared with 12 for these other causes of death.

QUESTION: Everyone is eager to know more about the fight to beat this disease with medicine. Where are we on that?

BRENDAN: There are dozens of trials underway right now involving different medications. And many microbiologists are at work on a vaccine, which is seen at the ultimate solution.

Let’s take a look at two experimental treatments:

Remdesivir, a drug with an Alabama connection. The University of Alabama at Birmingham helped develop it at its Antiviral Drug Discovery and Development Center.

This drug is undergoing a clinical trial, and there could be preliminary results in one to two weeks. The drug company Gilead Sciences originally tested this as a treatment for ebola.

A report leaked to STAT News earlier this month suggested that patients treated with remdesivir were recovering quickly. But the report was based on a discussion of the trial and there is not yet conclusive proof.

Convalescent plasma, which involves using plasma of people with antibodies to the coronavirus to boost the immune systems of current patients. It is not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which is allowing its use for clinical trials, on a single-patient emergency basis and under an expanded-access program for patients not eligible for a clinical trial.

Infirmary Health in Mobile announced Monday it has become the first health care system in the area to use the experimental treatment. Twelve patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have donated their plasma.

One donor’s plasma can threat three patients, and it will be used for the most critically ill patients.

QUESTION: People are still complaining about the “Get My Payment” portal on the Internal Revenue Service website. Is it going to get better?

BRENDAN: The Treasury Department on Sunday promised “significant enhancements” to the website.

This includes adjusting several items related to the portal. The agency says this should help millions of additional taxpayers get information about the status of their stimulus payments and adding direct deposit information if the IRS doesn’t have it on file.

It is the only way to provide banking information if you have filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019 but didn’t get a refund. You will need:

The adjusted gross income on you last tax return.

The refund or amount owed on your last tax return.

Your bank account number and bank routing number.

QUESTION: Is there any way to get stimulus money if you are claimed as a dependent on someone’s tax return?

BRENDAN: No. It breaks down like this: No one who is claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return can get the $1,200 stimulus. This includes minor children and some elderly and disabled adults.

Parents can get a $500 credit for each of their children listed as dependents. But it only applies to children younger than 17. So, if you have an older teenager at home, here is no credit for her.

And that also means no credit if you claim your college-age children or you claim your elderly mother. Claiming them as dependents gets you a small break on your taxes. But unfortunately, it also disqualifies you for the additional stimulus payment.

QUESTION: What’s the latest with the state’s effort to work through its backlog of unemployment cases?

BRENDAN: The Alabama Department of Labor said today that it has paid out more than $372 million in unemployment compensation benefits under all three programs set up by the federal cares act.

Some 178,761 people have collected more than $372 million from March 16 to Friday.

Here’s how it breaks down:

The federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation fund has paid out almost $248 million. That’s the added $600 weekly benefit added on top of state unemployment.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program has paid almost $3.3 million. That provides unemployment insurance for the self-employed, gig workers, independent contractors and others who are not normally eligible for unemployment.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation fund accounts for almost $1.9 million. That is a program for people who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits.

There are still plenty who have not been paid.

The state says it has paid some 64 percent of the COVID-related claims that have been made since March 16. Very few of those have actually been denied. The state is just working through the paperwork.

QUESTION: Do you have any information about that?

BRENDAN: The Alabama Department of Labor analyzed 7,000 help-wanted ads in March.

Total ads are down 11.2% over the same period last year.

But demand is high for some jobs, including registered nurses – who make an average of $29.56 an hour – and retail sales workers, who make $13.57 per hour on average.

One is registered nurses. They earn an average of $29.56 per hour.

Another is retail sales workers. They earn $13.57 per hour.

Top employers placing ads in the state in March are UAB Medicine (872 ads), Lowe’s (495),

UAB (466), AutoZone (364) and the University of Alabama (421).

In southwest Alabama, the University of South Alabama placed 350 online ads.

Starting Monday, the state’s JobLink site is being replaced by AlabamaWorks.Alabama.gov.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email me at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)