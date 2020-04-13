MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby on Monday tackled more questions about the stimulus money and expanded unemployment benefits authorized by Congress last month to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the latest installment:

QUESTION: Can people track their stimulus funds to seen when they will arrive?

BRENDAN: Not yes, but it’s coming soon. The U.S. Treasury Department promises that it will have a website – Get My Payment – by the end of this week. It will allow people to track the process of the Economic Security Payments and also update their information, such as their address if they recently have moved and their banking information if they are not set up for direct deposit.

People who do not earn enough to have to file a tax return and who are not on Social Security or disability can log on to a different website to provide the IRS with information about their home addresses and banking information so they will be able to get their money.

Many people likely already have received their money. The IRS said the first payments went out this weekend and that more than 80 million Americans will receive direct deposits this week.

QUESTION: What if you owe money in taxes? Are you out of luck for the stimulus payments.

BRENDAN: No, you are still eligible as long as you meet income and other criteria. The IRS will not deduct money owed on taxes this year from the stimulus payments. Failure to file your tax return also will not bar you from a stimulus payment. But filing will help you get your money faster if you include updated banking information.

QUESTION: What if do not file your tax return until the new filing deadline of July 15? Will it be too late to get in on the stimulus?

BRENDAN: No. The Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act makes the money available until the end of 2020. But the IRS says that the sooner you file your tax return and provide current banking information, the sooner you will get your money.

QUESTION: What if you previously were on unemployment and already exhausted your unemployment benefits? Are you eligible for the expanded unemployment benefits?

BRENDAN: The answer to that is not yet clear. Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Labor, told FOX10 News that people in this position should away further instruction, which she said she come soon.

QUESTION: What if you previously were on unemployment and you exhausted your benefits? Are you eligible for the expanded benefits?

BRENDAN: The Alabama Department of Labor had been saying that people in this situation needed to wait for guidance. But just since our broadcast Monday afternoon, the agency stated that people would be eligible for an additional 19 weeks of unemployment under the CARES Act.

QUESTION: Will you have to wait a week before unemployment start?

BRENDAN: No. Normally, there is a one-week waiting period before unemployment benefits kick in. There likely will be a delay because of the massive backlog of claims jamming the state Department of Labor.

But once state employee work through those claims, people will be paid, and it will be retroactive to the sate they became unemployed – to as long as Jan. 27 for the state benefit and to March 29 for the $600-a-week federal add-on.

QUESTION: What can people do if they’re denied unemployment but they feel that are entitled to it?

BRENDAN: There is an appeals process. People wanting to challenge a final determination should write to the Alabama Department of Labor Hearings and Appeals Division, 649 Monroe St., Room 4677, Montgomery, AL 36131. A person making an appeal will need to include his full name, the last four digits of his Social Security number and state the reason why he disagrees with the agency’s decision.

But Labor Department officials say many people who would have been ineligible under the pre-coronavirus rules have been getting forms indicating that are not due any money. Officials say those people eventually will be paid. They should keep recertifying every week.

(If you have a question about the coronavirus relief efforts, email Brendan Kirby at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)