MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby offered more answers on Tuesday:

QUESTION: We’ve heard a lot of conflicting information since the onset of this pandemic about masks. And the science still isn’t clear, is it?

BRENDAN: There is general consensus that masks are better than nothing. But how much better is a point of contention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention famously did an about-face, first recommending people not wear masks and now recommending they do wear masks. In some businesses and jurisdictions, it now is mandatory.

There are studies on both sides of the debate over whether they are effective.

A British group called the Data Evaluation and Learning for Viral Epidemics issued a report Monday suggesting that using masks could reduce transmission by asymptomatic or pre-sympotomatic people. This includes homemade cloth coverings.

A website that serves as a platform for early versions of research recently published an analysis of previous research on the topic and concluded that wearing masks could substantially reduce transmission by capturing infected droplets. The report determined that it is most effective when public compliance is high.

On the other hand, physicians in the Annals of Internal Medicine last month referenced four infected South Korean COVID-19 patients who coughed into petri dishes as part of an experiment. The doctors concluded that both surgical masks and cotton masks were ineffective in blocking the novel coronavirus.

QUESTION: Demand for masks is high. If you can’t buy one, what’s the best material for do-it-yourself masks?

BRENDAN: A company called Smart Air last month put 30 different materials to the test. Not surprisingly, the most effective was N95 masks, which blocked 99.9 percent of particles the size of the ebola virus and 96 percent of particles the size of smallpox.

HEPA filters, surgical masks, HERO coffee filters and nylon also were effective.

The novel coronavirus can range in size from 0.06 to 0.14 microns by itself – even smaller than those viruses. In water droplets, the coronavirus is a bit bigger, averaging about 5 to 10 microns.

Some of those materials make it hard to breath, though. Balancing breathability with filtering ability, the materials you might find around the house that proved most effective were denim, bed sheets, paper towels, canvas and shop towels.

However, cotton T-shirts captured just 3.4 percent of micron particles the size of smallpox, which is 0.3 microns. If you use cotton, thickness seems to matter. The Smart Air test found double-layered T-shirts blocked 15 percent of particles.

The worst household items in the tests were scarves, although natural fibers like cotton were slightly better than synthetics like polyester.

And the absolute worst-rated material was a cotton bandana. It was successful blocking just 1.6 percent of particles.

QUESTION: A viewer says she has been on a payment plan with the Internal Revenue Service. She wants to know if she can delay those payments.

BRENDAN: The answer is “yes.”. This goes back to moves the IRS made in March to ease the pain of the coronavirus.

Everyone probably is aware that the tax filing deadline was pushed back from April 15 to July 15. Not only that, but the payment deadline was delayed until July 15, as well.

So, if you owe money from your 2019 return, you can hold onto it for a few more months.

That also applies to folks who have installment agreements with the tax man from prior years. Under the new rules, collection is suspended from April 1 to July 15 for anyone paying old tax debts.

The IRS also promises not to put any installment agreement into default during that time and will work with you to set up a new installment agreement.

One thing to keep in mind, though. Interest will continue to accrue on that debt. So, if you can afford to pay it, it’s probably in your interest to do so.

QUESTION: What about student loans. Is there any help for people in this category?

BRENDAN: Yes, this was part of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relieve and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

From March 13 to Sept. 30, the interest rate will be zero for most student loans. This include:

Defaulted and non-defaulted Direct Loans.

Defaulted and non-defaulted Family Federal Education Loan Program loans

Federal Perkins Loans

Any payments you do make on your student loans during this period will be applied to principal once all interest prior to March 13 is paid.

You will not have to make student loan payments during this time. And if you are in an auto-debit program, you probably noticed that those debits automatically stopped.

One final thing: If you made a payment after the president signed the CARES Act, you can receive a refund if you want one. You should contain your loan servicer to request one.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)