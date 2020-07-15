If you have to wear a face covering, why not wear one that brings you joy?

All over social media people are sharing their innovative and creative face masks.

Now that the CDC and some states are encouraging people to wear them when in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, face masks have been in high demand.

That means, variety.

No limits when it comes to the designs, from school logos, super heroes, simple messages and patterns. It seems people have a different mask for each day of the week.

A simple Google search for where to buy face masks percolates more than seven hundred ninety million results! Including a Berlin-company that offers exclusive masks and matching bow ties, for the elegant man who wants to maintain his fashion standards during the pandemic.

You've got wild pieces of artwork, some have themes (Harry Potter fans rejoice) There's even an ecological model face covering, made from natural materials like a cabbage leaf.

Different studies show what to look for when purchasing -- factoring in filtration and breathability. Cotton, denim, and canvas are effective...make sure it covers your mouth and nose. Sites like Etsy becoming a landing space for all things masks.

As things like masks and face coverings become the new normal, at least people are finding ways to make it fun...

Just remember, you're encouraged to leave the surgical masks and N95s for healthcare professionals