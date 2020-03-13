Officials with the Crescent Theatre are temporarily closed amid the cororavirus outbreak.
The following message was sent to patrons:
"Dear Friends and Neighbors,
After a great deal of research I have decided to temporarily close the Crescent Theater out of concern for the Coronavirus. This decision becomes effective immediately. All currently scheduled films are cancelled until further notice. We are sorry for any inconvenience. Many of our upcoming films have already been temporarily postponed by the studios so the decision to close our doors was inevitable. Let's hope for a speedy solution to this problem and a quick return to the movies. Thank you and good luck, Max"
