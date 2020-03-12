The University of Alabama athletics department is restricting attendance at their on-campus events in Tuscaloosa until March 30.
Crimson Tide officials released the information on Wednesday.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of the utmost importance. Pursuant to SEC directive, we will restrict attendance at our on-campus athletics events in Tuscaloosa through at least March 30. When additional information becomes available, we will communicate it at that time. That will also include information on tickets that have already been purchased in advance for upcoming events,” said Athletic Director Greg Byrne.
Several colleges and universities as well as professional sports organizations announced a no fan policy amid growing concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The NBA and its owners also moved towards a scenario where games are played with essential personnel only and no fans.
FOX10 News will continue to bring you updates as they become available.
