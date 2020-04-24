MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A long-term care facility has now been disinfected after a day-long cleanup on Friday by the Alabama National Guard.

Crowne Health Care of Mobile on Navco Road has had nearly 100 positive coronavirus cases and more than ten deaths.

Alabama National Guardsmen were suited up from head to toe at Crowne Health Care of Mobile.

In a video shot by the guard, it shows the crew armed with disinfectant and cleaning materials in effort to get a growing outbreak under control.

“They offered to come and we are so grateful,” said Frances Coleman a spokeswoman for Crowne Health Care.

Crowne Health Care of Mobile has been hit hard by COVID-19. 92 people have tested positive. 44 of those infected are residents, the rest are staff. So far, there are 12 deaths linked to the facility, 11 residents and one employee.

“We do want to get a particular wing sanitized so that people who are moved into it or people who are not sick and knock on wood who are not going to get sick,” Coleman said.

The outbreak at Crowne Health Care’s Navco Road facility is one of several at nursing homes that the Mobile County Health Department has been monitoring.

“It’s not like they been just waiting for the guard to get here to start disinfecting,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department. “Many of them, in addition to their normal disinfecting procedures, have also contracted with commercial companies that provide disinfecting.”

The hope is that the cleaning done by the Alabama National Guard will help.

“We’re optimistic certainly that what they’re doing is effective, but as you know this whole virus has been so unpredictable,” Coleman said.

On Friday, another facility, Ashland Place, confirmed to FOX10 News that they have had 22 positive COVID-19 cases. Two of those people have died, but at this point their cause of death has not been determined.