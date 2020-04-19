MOBILE, (Ala.) – A nursing home on Navco Road hit hard by the coronavirus said it has not had a new case of COVID-19 since April 13.

Crowne Health Care of Mobile released the following statement:

"Today, we have 23 positive cases of Covid-19 in the facility. Twenty-two of these have no symptoms and one has mild symptoms. One resident who tested positive earlier has since tested negative and two of our residents who previously had been transferred to a hospital have returned to our care. Sixteen of our residents are currently in the hospital.

One of our employees who tested positive has since tested negative and has returned to work and we anticipate that 3 additional employees will return this week.

From the beginning of this crisis in March, we have had a total of 49 residents and 45 employees test positive for the virus. Nine of our residents who tested positive have passed away and one employee has passed away. Currently, two of our employees are in the hospital. While one of these employees is in ICU, neither of them is on a ventilator."