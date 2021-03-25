The Cruise Lines International Association plans to ask President Biden's administration to lift the CDC's no-sail order for cruise ships.

The no-sail order was issued in March 2020, and the Cruise Lines International Association voluntarily suspended all operations.

The association said it's now asking the Biden administration to lift the order by early July. It said that would be in line with Biden's forecast for when the U.S. will be closer to normal.

The CDC has said its order will stay in effect until Nov. 1.

The says returning to passenger cruising is a phased approach to manage the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The next phase is currently under review.