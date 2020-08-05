The members of the Cruise Line International Association have agreed to extend the voluntary pause in cruise operations in the United States until Oct. 31, according to a tweet by Carnival.
If conditions change and short, modified sailings are possible, the industry may consider and earlier restart, according to the announcement.
Those whose sailings have been impacted will be notified via email from Carnival or the travel advisor, the cruise line said.
