cruise announcement

The members of the Cruise Line International Association have agreed to extend the voluntary pause in cruise operations in the United States until Oct. 31, according to a tweet by Carnival.

If conditions change and short, modified sailings are possible, the industry may consider and earlier restart, according to the announcement.

Those whose sailings have been impacted will be notified via email from Carnival or the travel advisor, the cruise line said.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.