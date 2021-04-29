The cruise industry might be able to resume voyages in U.S. waters by mid-July.
USA Today says it obtained a letter from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the cruise industry and got more details from the agency.
According to the letter, the CDC says eliminating risk on cruises isn't possible, so the idea is to mitigate it.
The letter also says the agency is clarifying how cruise companies can meet its requirements in order to sail.
