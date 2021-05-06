Cruise ships hoping to set sail from the United States will have to test out the waters first.

All ships looking to sail with passengers will have to conduct a test trip with volunteers, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The simulated cruises are aimed at testing out the cruise lines' coronavirus restrictions and protocols. Trial voyages will last anywhere from two to seven days and will be at 10 percent passenger capacity.

Volunteer passengers do not have to be vaccinated for COVID-19 but must be at least 18 years years old and will be subject to multiple coronavirus screenings both before and after their journey.

Ships can bypass these test trips if they require at least 95 percent of passengers and 98 percent of crew members to be vaccinated.