MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The countdown to departure is on. Less than 114 days now until the Carnival Sensation’s horn will sound signaling the return of cruising from the Port City. Reaction to the news was quick.

“You just squeal like a little school girl I guess,” said Angela Gray, Owner of customcruisewear.com. “Like yes finally!”

Gray owns customcruisewear.com, which makes cruise shirts, banners and gifts.

Her company is based in Mobile and she has been waiting for this news for months. Her cousin is already planning a family trip.

“She’s like we got to redo our family cruise again so I know she’s already in the planning stages of trying to find us a cruise to book, one of the first ones back,” Gray said.

Carnival announced on Thursday that the final three ships that have been docked since COVID and had no return date set will sail again by the end of March. The Sensation’s first voyage is set for March 5th.

However, vaccinations will be required for the vast majority of passengers. Other protocols include COVID testing and mandatory masking in certain areas of the ship.

“I think that they are really trying to go above and beyond to put protocols in place for safety so we don’t encounter what we encountered before when the pandemic first started that they just shut everything down,” Gray said.

The restart is welcome news to the City of Mobile and the economy here.

Before COVID, the cruise terminal generated nearly $6 million in revenue a year which more than paid for the $1.9 million dollars in cruise terminal debt payments.

“People ask me how the economy is in Mobile and I said it’s doing very well,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “I said really well but we’re not firing on all 8 cylinders until the cruise ship shows back up and now we’re ready to go.”

Gray says her custom cruise wear business has bounced back as cruise lines resumed and with the added ships it should only get better.

“We’ve got it going back strong and we’re busy which is so much of a blessing,” Gray said.

Carnival has a whole list of protocols that are in effect through at least March 31st. To read them, click here.