CVS pharmacies in selected locations, in Bayou La Batre, began offering the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, a move Alabama health officials praised as an important step forward in efforts to expand supply.

The distribution is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which operates independently of state-administered distribution efforts.

The CVS in Bayou La Batre is one of nine locations in Alabama. Three other southwest Alabama locations are on the list – Camden in Washington County, Jackson in Clarke County and Evergreen in Conecuh County.

The vaccine will be available based on anyone who meets the eligibility requirements based on age or occupation.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said at his weekly briefing Thursday that CVS gave state health officials great input on the location of those distribution locations.

“We were really pleased that they were excited to that,” he said. “They were very cooperative.”

Wal-Mart also adding more sites, although generally in small amounts – a couple hundred doses per store. Harris said the Department of Public Health received no notice about the original 74 Alabama stores the retail giant selected.

But Harris said the state made suggestions about locations for the new additions.

“In this case, we were not asked for input, although we contacted them and said, ‘We’d love to give you some input on where we think these locations ought to be.’ … Wal-Mart, to their credit, mostly cooperated with us on that. And they didn’t have to do that, but we appreciate them taking our input and listening to us.

Harris addressed a number of topics in a wide-ranging briefing. He called the fast development of vaccines “one of the true miraculous events of my lifetime” and suggested it stands up against any scientific breakthrough.

“That’s like going to the moon or some other fantastic scientific achievement,” he said.

Harris addressed several other issues.

On vaccine distribution efforts: Harris said the state has averaged about 100,000 doses a week the last five weeks. Last week was the second-highest week yet, despite supply disruptions caused by weather, he said.

Harris said The New York Times pegged the state ad 45th in the country in per capita distribution this week. “That’s certainly not good enough, but it’s ahead of a lot of our neighbor states, and we’re very proud of the job people are doing to get the vaccine out,” he said.

On race and ethnicity data of the vaccinations: Harris noted that 12.4 percent of Alabamians getting the vaccine are black. “Our goal is much higher than that, although that’s more than twice the national average,” he said.

Harris added that 31 percent of recipients are of unknown race. He said the state is working to improve its data collection efforts.

On the U.K. variant of the novel coronavirus: Harris said the Department of Public Health had identified 22 cases in the state, adding that several more had been confirmed since the department produced that figure. He noted that the variant is more contagious and likely will be the dominant strain by the end of next month. “This is gonna be an issue around the country,” he said.

On an estimation by University of Birmingham at Alabama researcher Suzanne Judd that the state might achieve herd immunity by spring: Harris said that may be possible, though a combination of people who have been vaccinated and those who have natural immunity from having contracted the virus. “What she put together was very intriguing and makes a lot of sense,” he said.

Updated at 12:03 p.m. with additional comments by Dr. Scott Harris.