MOBILE, Ala. --Over 50 CVS Pharmacy locations across Alabama are now accepting appointments to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Those looking to be vaccinated must pre-register at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app, or by calling 800-746-7287.

Eligibility:

-People age 65+

-Teachers K-12, Daycare and preschool workers, and staff

-Frontline essential workers

Below is a list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccines and whether or not the location is available for appointments:

City/Town Status

Anniston, AL Fully Booked

Attalla, AL Fully Booked

Auburn, AL Available

Bayou La Batre, AL Available

Bessemer, AL Fully Booked

Birmingham, AL Fully Booked

Camden, AL Available

Center Point, AL Fully Booked

Centreville, AL Fully Booked

Citronelle, AL Available

Cullman, AL Fully Booked

Daphne, AL Available

Demopolis, AL Available

Dothan, AL Available

Evergreen, AL Available

Florence, AL Available

Fultondale, AL Fully Booked

Gadsden, AL Fully Booked

Greensboro, AL Available

Gulf Shores, AL Fully Booked

Guntersville, AL Fully Booked

Haleyville, AL Available

Hanceville, AL Fully Booked

Harvest, AL Fully Booked

Homewood, AL Fully Booked

Hoover, AL Fully Booked

Hueytown, AL Fully Booked

Huntsville, AL Fully Booked

Jackson, AL Available

Lanett, AL Fully Booked

Leeds, AL Fully Booked

Madison, AL Fully Booked

Meridianville, AL Fully Booked

Midfield, AL Fully Booked

Millbrook, AL Fully Booked

Mobile, AL Available

Montevallo, AL Fully Booked

Montgomery, AL Available

Moulton, AL Fully Booked

Opelika, AL Available

Oxford, AL Fully Booked

Ozark, AL Available

Pelham, AL Fully Booked

Pike Road, AL Available

Prattville, AL Fully Booked

Russellville, AL Available

Saraland, AL Available

Semmes, AL Available

Spanish Fort, AL Available

Sylacauga, AL Fully Booked

Tallassee, AL Available

Tuscaloosa, AL Fully Booked

Tuskegee, AL Available

Union Springs, AL Available

Vestavia, AL Fully Booked

For more information, click here.