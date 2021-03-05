MOBILE, Ala. --Over 50 CVS Pharmacy locations across Alabama are now accepting appointments to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
Those looking to be vaccinated must pre-register at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app, or by calling 800-746-7287.
Eligibility:
-People age 65+
-Teachers K-12, Daycare and preschool workers, and staff
-Frontline essential workers
Below is a list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccines and whether or not the location is available for appointments:
City/Town Status
Anniston, AL Fully Booked
Attalla, AL Fully Booked
Auburn, AL Available
Bayou La Batre, AL Available
Bessemer, AL Fully Booked
Birmingham, AL Fully Booked
Camden, AL Available
Center Point, AL Fully Booked
Centreville, AL Fully Booked
Citronelle, AL Available
Cullman, AL Fully Booked
Daphne, AL Available
Demopolis, AL Available
Dothan, AL Available
Evergreen, AL Available
Florence, AL Available
Fultondale, AL Fully Booked
Gadsden, AL Fully Booked
Greensboro, AL Available
Gulf Shores, AL Fully Booked
Guntersville, AL Fully Booked
Haleyville, AL Available
Hanceville, AL Fully Booked
Harvest, AL Fully Booked
Homewood, AL Fully Booked
Hoover, AL Fully Booked
Hueytown, AL Fully Booked
Huntsville, AL Fully Booked
Jackson, AL Available
Lanett, AL Fully Booked
Leeds, AL Fully Booked
Madison, AL Fully Booked
Meridianville, AL Fully Booked
Midfield, AL Fully Booked
Millbrook, AL Fully Booked
Mobile, AL Available
Montevallo, AL Fully Booked
Montgomery, AL Available
Moulton, AL Fully Booked
Opelika, AL Available
Oxford, AL Fully Booked
Ozark, AL Available
Pelham, AL Fully Booked
Pike Road, AL Available
Prattville, AL Fully Booked
Russellville, AL Available
Saraland, AL Available
Semmes, AL Available
Spanish Fort, AL Available
Sylacauga, AL Fully Booked
Tallassee, AL Available
Tuscaloosa, AL Fully Booked
Tuskegee, AL Available
Union Springs, AL Available
Vestavia, AL Fully Booked
