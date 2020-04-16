MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the coronavirus stimulus and expanded unemployment benefits affect regular people.

Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby offered more answers on Thursday:

QUESTION: Is there any way for people to correct errors in their banking information in order to get federal stimulus payments faster?

BRENDAN: You are supposed to be able to enter bank account and routing numbers using the “Get My Payment” website set up by the Internal Revenue Service. But that won’t work if the government already has tied to send the money. FOX10 News has heard from people who haven’t been able to enter banking information even in cases where the IRS has not yet been sent the funds.

It is unclear what’s going on. FOX10 News reached out to the IRS. The agency says on its website that more 1.1 million people successfully used the app to update banking information Wednesday.

But it’s fair to say there is still a lot of confusion right now.

QUESTION: Is there anything people can do if a direct deposit has been rejected?

BRENDAN: FOX10 News asked the IRS about that, too, and got referred to a frequently asked questions section of the IRS website. Based on that, it seems like people are just going to have to wait for checks in the mail if they are in that position.

These deposits might not work for a variety of reasons. Some people have switched banks and the accounts on file no longer are active. One Mobile County woman told FOX10 News she simply made a mistake and entered an extra number on her bank account number when she filled out her tax return.

In any case, it looks like that stimulus money will be coming by check. If you’ve moved recently, the IRS urges you to make sure you fill out a change-of-address form at the post office.

QUESTION: Our viewers keep asking about eligibility for the stimulus payments. You’ve told us previously that if you owe taxes this year, the government won’t deduct that from the stimulus. But what about past tax debts?

BRENDAN: No, the IRS isn’t holding that against you. So if you’re on a payment plan to resolve prior tax debts or you owe money from a previous year, you’ll still get the full amount you’re entitled to.

Uncle Sam, of course, isn’t letting you off the hook. You will still be responsible for paying any tax debt you owe. But you will not see a smaller stimulus check because of it.

So if you haven’t filed your taxes – and especially if you haven’t filed your 2018 returns, either –it is important to get those taxes filed because that is what the IRS is using to determine eligibility for the stimulus money.

QUESTION: People have reported using that “Get My Payment” website set up the IRS and getting a “status not available” message. Do you have any idea why that is?

BRENDAN: There are several possibilities. One is that you’re not eligible. This could be because you make too much money or you’re not a legal U.S. resident.

Another possibility is that you were not required to file tax returns for 2018 or 2019. You can use the IRS “non-filers” web portal to submit information to get the stimulus.

If you recently filed a return or entered information on the “non-filers” site, you will get that “status not available” message until the information is updated in the IRS system.

And finally, it might be that you are on Social Security or get Supplemental Security Income or veterans benefits. In those cases, the IRS is working with the agency to issue the payment. The “Get My Payment” portal cannot yet be used to track those payments.

QUESTION: Grim new unemployment numbers Thursday indicate why the state system has been jammed. What’s the latest on efforts to cut through the backlog?

BRENDAN: The Alabama Department of Labor on Thursday launched a new “Claim Tracker” app. This is supposed to let you track the status of your unemployment claim.

But a glitch caused confusion. Several people told FOX10 News that they had gotten messages telling them they are “not monetarily eligible.” It directed people to file new claims because it is a new quarter.

Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Labor, called it a “bug” that the state later fixed. She indicated people shouldn’t worry if they did file a new claim. And she added that the state soon would send forms to some filers seeking more information. But in the future, this should help people track their claims status, she wrote in an email.

QUESTION: When will it get easier for people to get through on the phone so they can ask specific questions about their claims?

BRENDAN: The state Labor Department says it has selected a vendor for a new call center. The state is targeting next week to get that up and running. But there is no exact date yet.

QUESTION: Some people have asked if they can collect unemployment if they had been laid off but are being paid by their employer after the business got one of those paycheck protection loans.

BRENDAN: Workers will be paid retroactively for any time they were not paid their regular wages. But if an employer is continuing to pay an employee, the worker cannot opt for unemployment instead. That’s true even if the business is shut down. As long as someone is getting a paycheck, he is not eligible for unemployment (unless that paycheck has been reduced below $275 a week).

Under the rules of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, unemployment actually could end up being a better deal for many people. That’s because in addition to the regular state benefit, they can get an additional $600 a week provided by the feds.

Take someone making $12 an hour full time. That comes to $480 a week. Under the expanded unemployment, that same person would get the maximum $275 state benefit and the $600 provided by the CARES Act, for a total of $875.

So many workers actually are better off if their employers don’t keep them on the payroll.

QUESTION: What if you’re a worker who usually isn’t eligible for unemployment but is under the CARES Act – someone who is self-employed, a musician who works bars and restaurants, for example. What will the state require in documentation in those cases?

BRENDAN: The state is going to be looking for proof of income. That is not as straightforward in some cases as it is for a regular worker on a company payroll. But Hutchison indicated the state will look for things like tax filings, such as Schedule C of the federal tax Form 1040. This is what people who are self-employed fill out at tax time.

The Labor Department also may ask for a copy of a business license if the claimant is in business for himself.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email me at Brendan.Kirby@fox10news.com)