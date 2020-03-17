DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The city of Daphne in Baldwin County has declared a state of emergency in the wake of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood posted via Facebook Tuesday morning that the state of emergency was declared by the Daphne City Council. He wrote that the City Council recommended the closing of City Hall and that further updates will be made on the city website and Facebook page.
