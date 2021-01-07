Dauphin Island will close lobbies to public buildings due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the southern parts of Mobile County.
Mayor Jeff Collier said anyone wishing to conduct business should attempt to do so via phone or email.
The public buildings include Town Hall, Public Works, and the Police Department.
