DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama's gulf coast beaches are ready for Thursday's reopening. Starting at 5 p.m. April 30th people can get back on the beach under Phase I of Governor Kay Ivey's gradual reopening plan.

Among the beach communities preparing is Dauphin Island.

"I think a slow tip toe if you will into this is the right thing to do -- let's see how this goes. Let's make sure everyone does what they are supposed to do. And hopefully we can take another step in the next week or two," said Mayor Jeff Collier.

But all beaches on the island will not be open. According to Mayor Collier the Park Board is not reopening the East End Beach at this time or beach access at the bird sanctuary. Also, the main public beach next door to Dauphin Island Elementary will be open but expect limited parking.

The West End Beach, owned by the Town of Dauphin Island, will be fully open. Also set to reopen to the public the beach at the Isle Dauphine Club.

"I think it's really going to be fun because I think all of the people who have been coming down here to Dauphin Island -- I think everyone is just ready to get the beaches back open so we can all hang out -- of course 6 feet apart to avoid getting the Coronavirus," said Dylan Strickland.

Mixed reaction from locals on if social distancing (groups under 10 people and 6 feet apart) and public responsibility will prevail.

"I think it's okay -- in the past people have been staying in their own little group -- family oriented," said Ivy Lesseigne.

"Maybe just baby steps instead of just carte blanche -- let's go for it. I would have liked to have seen a slower opening. Maybe some limitations in the beginning just to kind of get everyone acclimated. I think probably what is going to happen is everyone's toes are going to hit the sand -- they're going to get super excited and kind of forget that we still need to be careful," said Carrie Chain, Dauphin Island.

If they forget -- Dauphin Island Police will be quick to remind them.

"This is going to be a test for all of us. We want folks to come and enjoy the beach and have a good time but we want them to be safe about it. So we are going to be mindful of that and we are going to be addressing those kind of situations," said Mayor Collier.

Just like other beach communities, there will be increased patrols with assistance from other agencies. They also want to remind people they will be enforcing parking in and around the beach areas.

Meanwhile, Mayor Collier says they plan to reassess everything after the weekend and will see if they need to tweak anything moving forward.